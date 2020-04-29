YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It seems that something is wrong at the [National Assembly (NA)] committee of inquiry [into the April 2016 war] (…). Did we notice correctly? We asked the member of the NA committee of inquiry.

"There is such a thing, probably due to [ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan coming to the committee. Their hope was that he would not come, and "a wide field of activity would be opened for them," as they say, "the situation has changed."

Will you call NK [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] President Bako Sahakyan next? "It has not been decided yet." Will Bako Sahakyan come? We asked our Karabakh source. "I don't think there's any point in inviting him." Serzh Sargsyan is invited, he can also be invited. "Serzh Sargsyan was the Commander-in-Chief [at the time], he was officially in charge."