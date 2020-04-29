News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19
Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After several dozen employees of Erebouni Medical Center [in Yerevan] becoming infected, Nairi Medical Center decided yesterday concurrently at two medical institutions—Erebouni and Nairi—not to allow employees to come to work for at least 2 weeks, during which it will become clear whether or not they infected with the coronavirus?

And the medical workers at Erebouni became infected from a sick patient who was transferred to them from another medical center. We were informed that 200 medical workers are isolated, 23 of whom—doctors. There is also a pregnant medical worker among the isolated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days
At the request of the Georgian side…
 2 more deaths in Armenia in recent days when coronavirus was confirmed
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia
But 34 patients have recovered in the past day…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4
Most users wanted to know when they...
 Turkish government intends to open economy in late May
Earlier, the head of the association of Turkey’s...
 Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions
Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos