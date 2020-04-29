Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After several dozen employees of Erebouni Medical Center [in Yerevan] becoming infected, Nairi Medical Center decided yesterday concurrently at two medical institutions—Erebouni and Nairi—not to allow employees to come to work for at least 2 weeks, during which it will become clear whether or not they infected with the coronavirus?
And the medical workers at Erebouni became infected from a sick patient who was transferred to them from another medical center. We were informed that 200 medical workers are isolated, 23 of whom—doctors. There is also a pregnant medical worker among the isolated.