Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta dies aged 76

Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, the Prince and 80th Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, has died in Rome at the age of 76, the Sovereign Order informed on its website.
The cause of death was an incurable disease diagnosed a few months ago.
Grand Commander Fra’ Ruy Gonçalo do Valle Peixoto de Villas Boas has assumed the functions of Lieutenant ad interim and will remain head of the Sovereign Order until the election of the new Grand Master.
Earlier, the Sovereign Order had announced the hospitalization—in critical condition—of the 80th Grand Master, who was elected to this position on May 2, 2018.
The Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta is elected for life.