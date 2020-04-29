Joe Biden wins Ohio primary for US presidential race

US Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Ohio primary easily on Tuesday, defeating Senator Bernie Sanders, who suspended his US presidential campaign earlier this month, The Hill reported.
The Democratic Party race for the presidential election nomination was called shortly after polls closed, with tallies showing Biden with more than 72 percent of the vote in Ohio. Sanders came in second at roughly 16 percent.
Biden essentially locked up the Democratic 2020 nomination after Sanders, his sole remaining competitor, suspended his campaign.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Ohio's primary, originally slated for March 17, was conducted with an election held almost completely by mail.