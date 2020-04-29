News
US Vice President on not wearing mask while visiting clinic in Minnesota
US Vice President on not wearing mask while visiting clinic in Minnesota
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence, while visiting a clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday, ignored the recommendation to cover his face with a fabric mask, because he is not infected with a new type of coronavirus.

"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he said, citing guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicate wearing a mask can prevent those who have the virus from spreading it unwittingly," CNN reported quoting Mike Pence.

"Since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you," he said.

The US Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early April adjusted their position and recommended that Americans use fabric masks. US President Donald Trump made it clear that he was not going to do it and was subjected to harsh criticism.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in the US, the death toll has reached 58,365.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
