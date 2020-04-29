Oil producers taking extreme measures

Due to the surplus in the market, oil producers and petroleum product manufacturers are taking extreme measures, reports Financial Times.
Currently, the cost of VLCC has dropped to $167,000 a day.
On the contrary, the price of and demand for tankers has gone up.
Globally speaking, 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products are consumed on a daily basis.
Due to the coronavirus, discharge has become difficult at many harbors, particularly in the US.
Experts rate supply at the level of 25 million barrels. The OPEC+ deal should reduce oil extraction by 9.7 million barrels before May 1.