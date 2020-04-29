News
Oil producers taking extreme measures
Oil producers taking extreme measures
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Due to the surplus in the market, oil producers and petroleum product manufacturers are taking extreme measures, reports Financial Times.

Currently, the cost of VLCC has dropped to $167,000 a day.

On the contrary, the price of and demand for tankers has gone up.

Globally speaking, 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products are consumed on a daily basis.

Due to the coronavirus, discharge has become difficult at many harbors, particularly in the US.

Experts rate supply at the level of 25 million barrels. The OPEC+ deal should reduce oil extraction by 9.7 million barrels before May 1.
