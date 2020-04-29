Trump: US has 1 mln COVID-19 cases as its testing is better than any other country in world

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, explained why the US has such a large number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the country.
“The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!” Trump tweeted.
According to Johns Hopkins University, which makes calculations based on information from federal and local authorities, over 1 million cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the US, and nearly 58 thousand people died.
At the same time, restrictive measures introduced to prevent the further spread of the pandemic are causing serious damage to the economy of the US. According to Trump's senior advisor Kevin Hassett, unemployment could reach 16-20% in June.