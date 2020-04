YEREVAN. – As of 11am on April 29, a total of 1,932 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 900 have been cured. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“In total, we have 30 cases of death from the coronavirus disease. Two more cases of death have been reported in recent days when a coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the patients, but they died due to another illness,” she added, in particular.