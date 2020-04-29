Australian authorities to lift ban on travel throughout country

Australian authorities intend to remove restrictions on travel throughout the country next week. However, international travel will remain banned, said Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Australia's success in containing the virus provides an opportunity to review a number of restrictions in the country, he said adding that it is too early to speak about the resumption of international tourism and mass sports events.

The only exception to the ban on international travel is likely to be New Zealand. According to Morrison, Australian authorities are now discussing this possibility.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 15,357 have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case of infection in Australia was recorded on January 25.