Armenia Police spokesperson on incident in Gavar: No one was killed in hospital

YEREVAN. – At that moment the police chief was at the scene of the shootings—near the university, not at the hospital, and no one was killed at the medical center. Ashot Aharonyan, head of the public relations and information department of the Police of Armenia, wrote about this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"The operative-investigative groups of the Police are carrying out the necessary actions in connection with the incident that took place on April 28, at around 17:40 in Gavar [town], which resulted in two casualties and injured.

An investigation is being conducted within the framework of the initiated criminal case.

There are detainees, both with the shootings and the subsequent incidents," Aharonyan added, in particular.

In Vendetta Gavar. After breaking through the police barricade, they entered the hospital and cut the throats of two of the wounded

Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens