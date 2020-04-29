Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia

Political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Let’s briefly recall what has happened over the past two years.

- Lavrov is still waiting for a response stating that Nikol Pashinyan has lied about the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Russian-Armenian relations

- thousands of citizens’ power has been cut off

- a real battle took place in Gavar, leaving 4 victims, and this took place in the presence of the police

- UCom’s shareholders have declared that the authorities want to take their business away from them

Response of the authorities:

- There is no response to Lavrov, meaning Nikol accepts the fact that he has lied

- In regard to utility bills, Nikol declared that he had said people don’t have to pay their utility bills, but he didn’t take an oath, meaning he accepts the fact that he has lied

- Two deputies of the National Assembly offend each other for no reason

- Nikol’s spokesperson issues statements on Mikayel Minasyan, the oligarchic regime, corrupt officials and criminals, but no corruption case has been revealed for the court to confirm over the past two years.

This means the authorities are completely unaware of the country’s problems, don’t give adequate responses to the developments unfolding in the country, constantly lie and are busy introducing phony agendas through slander and shows in this critical situation.”