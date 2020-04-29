Media Advocate: Armenian PM's spokesperson continues to go beyond her powers

Despite the calls of “Media Advocate” Initiative not to interfere in the affairs of the judiciary, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Mane Gevorgyan made another statement on her
Facebook page, going beyond her powers and taking over the role of a judge, Media Advocate Intitiative reported.
The statement runs as follows:
This time, too, she made unsubstantiated and unproven accusations against Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Holy See, Mikayel Minasyan.
“Media Advocate” urges Mane Gevorgyan to remain within the limits of her powers. Only the court may allow itself such kind of formulations. This damages Armenia’s reputation, giving the international community the impression that the branches of government in Armenia are not exactly separated, and the executive is forcing its decisions on the courts. Furthermore, it is an insult towards the institution of the press secretary.