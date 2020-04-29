News
Armenia PM congratulates Israel colleague on Independence Day anniversary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Israel's National Day: Independence Day.

In particular, the message states that the Armenian government lauds the positive dynamics of the development of the Armenian-Israeli relations and always emphasizes the need to further deepen the cooperation with Israel and raise it to a qualitatively new level.

Pashinyan added in his message that the beginning of this year was marked by the opening of Armenia’s embassy in Tel Aviv, which once again proves that the Armenian government is ready to make joint efforts to develop and strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Also, the Armenian PM expressed  confidence that the tangible results of the embassy's activities will be visible in the near future, and this will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն
