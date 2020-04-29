Police still on duty at hospital of Armenia’s Gavar

If they come to the hospital to see a doctor, the doctor goes down to meet them; if not, we don't let them in. One of the police officers on duty at the Gavar town medical center of Armenia said this Wednesday on Lurer's livestream on Facebook.
Police officers are still on duty at this hospital.
The operative investigative teams are conducting inspections and measurements at the scene of the incident, in order to also find out the extent of the damage.
The walls of the hospital were damaged, and several windows and doors were broken, and that is how the perpetrators were able to enter the medical center.
According to the source, the hospital staff said that all the patients were in very critical condition, and they were taken to Yerevan.
Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens