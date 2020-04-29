About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan

YEREVAN. – The cleaning of the shores of Lake Sevan from buildings and constructions is entering a practical phase, the Ministry of Environment of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The respective interdepartmental working group has completed the inventory of all buildings and structures at up to 1901.5 meters above sea level.
Accordingly, the area of state- and community-owned buildings subject to dismantling or demolition was more than 4,900 square meters, and the total area of private buildings subject to demolition exceeded 68,000 square meters.
In the first stage, it is planned to dismantle the state- and community-owned buildings. A competition has been announced for that purpose, and the information about participating in this competition is accessible here.
Also, notices have been sent to the owners of private buildings and structures at up to 1901.5 meters above sea level at the shores of Lake Sevan to carry out the demolition work themselves. But if this requirement is not met, this work will be carried out at the expense of state funds, and later these funds shall be levied from the private owners.