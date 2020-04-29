News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan
About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The cleaning of the shores of Lake Sevan from buildings and constructions is entering a practical phase, the Ministry of Environment of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The respective interdepartmental working group has completed the inventory of all buildings and structures at up to 1901.5 meters above sea level.

Accordingly, the area of  state- and community-owned buildings subject to dismantling or demolition was more than 4,900 square meters, and the total area of private buildings subject to demolition exceeded 68,000 square meters.

In the first stage, it is planned to dismantle the state- and community-owned buildings. A competition has been announced for that purpose, and the information about participating in this competition is accessible here.

Also, notices have been sent to the owners of private buildings and structures at up to 1901.5 meters above sea level at the shores of Lake Sevan to carry out the demolition work themselves. But if this requirement is not met, this work will be carried out at the expense of state funds, and later these funds shall be levied from the private owners.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos