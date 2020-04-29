News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments
France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

French Minister of Finance and Economy Bruno Le Maire has declared that the French government will tighten restrictions on non-European investments in French companies in order to restrict external oversight over military sectors and technologies.

Currently, non-European investments in French companies don’t need to be approved by the government, if the share is 25% or less. Bruno Le Maire has declared that the threshold will be lowered to 10% for investments in large companies by the end of this year, reports Reuters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM has video call with heads of representations of international financial institutions
The main topic of the discussion was the draft of...
 Greenland agrees to US investment, but without preconditions
"The Americans are welcome if they want to invest in Greenland
 Armenian government to increase loans for agriculture sector
The government also considered the future actions to...
 Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to implementation of agricultural loan programs
Within the scope of the first program, agricultural cooperatives...
 Armenia PM considers scope of assistance for target investment programs
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today convened a regular...
 Trump calls for $2 trillion infrastructure bill
“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos