France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments

French Minister of Finance and Economy Bruno Le Maire has declared that the French government will tighten restrictions on non-European investments in French companies in order to restrict external oversight over military sectors and technologies.
Currently, non-European investments in French companies don’t need to be approved by the government, if the share is 25% or less. Bruno Le Maire has declared that the threshold will be lowered to 10% for investments in large companies by the end of this year, reports Reuters.