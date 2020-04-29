News
Erdogan sends letter to Trump
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to his American counterpart Donald Trump, in which he expressed hope that the US Congress would better understand the strategic importance of their relationship, given solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

Erdogan's letter arrived Tuesday along with medical equipment that Turkey sent to the US to help contain the outbreak of COVID-19. The administration of the Turkish president published a letter on Wednesday.

The US Congress threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey in connection with the purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia, but because of the pandemic, Ankara postponed its commissioning.

“I hope that in the upcoming period, with the spirit of solidarity we have displayed during the pandemic, Congress and the U.S. media will better understand the strategic importance of our relations,” the Turkish president said in the letter.
