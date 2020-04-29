News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked
Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan on Wednesday visited the Gavar Medical Center where those wounded in Tuesday’s incident in the town were taken.

Torosyan noted that there are many injured who are under medical supervision in various medical centers. "And law enforcement is clarifying the circumstances of the incident," he added, in particular. “Our only concern after this incident is the restoration of the normal work of the Gavar Medical Center, for which I have visited here. Fortunately, there are no injuries among the medical staff."

The minister said the injuries of some of the wounded were life-threatening.

An attack took place on Gavar Medical Center on Tuesday. Police have already denied reports that a person was killed during the attack.

According to the respective police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town, a criminal case has been, and there are detainees—both in connection with the shootings and the hospital attack.

Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker
Earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member
Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator
No serviceman, officer, or employee of the Ministry of Defense system was involved in the incident…
 5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)
The Investigative Committee informed...
 Armenia lifer is released from prison
On December 25, 1997, Stepan Grigoryan was sentenced to death, but…
 Police still on duty at hospital of Armenia’s Gavar
The hospital staff said that all the patients were in very critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos