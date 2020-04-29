Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked

Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan on Wednesday visited the Gavar Medical Center where those wounded in Tuesday’s incident in the town were taken.
Torosyan noted that there are many injured who are under medical supervision in various medical centers. "And law enforcement is clarifying the circumstances of the incident," he added, in particular. “Our only concern after this incident is the restoration of the normal work of the Gavar Medical Center, for which I have visited here. Fortunately, there are no injuries among the medical staff."
The minister said the injuries of some of the wounded were life-threatening.
An attack took place on Gavar Medical Center on Tuesday. Police have already denied reports that a person was killed during the attack.
According to the respective police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town, a criminal case has been, and there are detainees—both in connection with the shootings and the hospital attack.
Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens