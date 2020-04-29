News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia authorities plan to pay budget deficit through new loans
Armenia authorities plan to pay budget deficit through new loans
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia will be given flexibility in terms of spending, only in terms of implementing measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the coronavirus and the state of emergency that has been declared in the country because of it. The Minister of Finance, Atom Janjughazyan, said this during Wednesday’s National Assembly special sitting debates—in the second reading—on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on the state budget for 2020.

In particular, he noted that there is an opinion among the deputies that the proposed draft, in principle, reviews most of the functions assigned to the National Assembly, but this is not the case.

Janjughazyan also clarified the situation with the deficit in the state budget. Thus, the amount of funds needed to pay the state budget deficit will total 260 billion drams.

According to the government, this deficit can be paid by getting new loans, issuing state treasury bonds, and the next tranche of eurobonds.

The minister informed that one of the sources of respective funding will be the International Monetary Fund, which has agreed to provide about $ 300 million to Armenia.

The minister of finance added that Armenia is considered by creditors as a stable and dynamically developing borrower country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drops again in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Bright Armenia Party leader responds to Armenian MP
Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of...
 Armenia economy minister admits that there won't be economic growth
Armenia will record negative indicators starting from...
 Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures
Pashinyan chaired a consultation, during which the course of implementation of capital programs in infrastructure and housing in the country was discussed…
 Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit
The National Assembly passed a number of changes to some current laws…
 Armenia government does not have AMD 100bn to distribute to people, ruling bloc MP says
It is obvious that the situation is unpredictable, so it is necessary to give the executive power the chance to redistribute the state budget…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos