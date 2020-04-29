Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

The bride of UK PM Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a son, The Independent reported.
A spokesperson for the PM and Ms. Symonds said on Wednesday both the mother and baby are “doing very well”, and that the couple would like to thank the “fantastic” NHS maternity team.
Johnson returned to work earlier this week after having been ill with a coronavirus. Symonds also had symptoms of the disease, but she recovered quickly. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in late February. Then the engagement was announced.
Carrie Symonds is 24 years younger than Boris Johnson. They are the first unmarried couple in the history of Britain who lived in the premier’s residence on 10 Downing Street, BBC reported.
Johnson was married to Marina Wheeler. They have four children together. In September 2018, they announced that they would live separately, and then divorced. According to media reports, the PM can also be the father of an illegitimate child from art critic Helen Macintyre. In 2019 Johnson refused to directly answer the question of how many children he has.