News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'
Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Americans should realize that this waterway is called neither ‘New York’ nor ‘Washington’ but ‘the Persian Gulf’, adding the Persian Gulf is named after the Iranian nation, reports IRNA.

All the country's waterways in the north namely the Caspian Sea, are significant for Iranians; he said, adding that since the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea are connected to the international waters, they are of prime importance.

The Persian Gulf has been considered as one of the world's largest energy hubs, he said, noting it is an extremely vital and sensitive region.

The Persian Gulf belongs to Pthe Iranian nation and has always been and will always be the Persian Gulf, he underscored.

He further noted that all Iranians who reside in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf have always stood well against strangers and they are still standing well today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran President blames US for tightening sanctions during pandemic
In his turn, Ramaphosa also emphasized that...
 NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved a plan according to which the US…
 Iran will target US warships if they threaten vessels, IRGC says
"We have instructed our military units at sea that if a floating or combat unit from the Navy wants to endanger the security…
 Iranian MFA summons Swiss ambassador amid US forces in Persian Gulf
The ambassador was also told about the need to comply with international maritime standards and freedom of navigation…
 Iranian FM reacts to Trump's order to shoot down Iran’s warships
“The US military is hit by over 5000 #covid19 infections…
 Trump instructs to destroy Iranian warships
“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos