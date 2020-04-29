Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Americans should realize that this waterway is called neither ‘New York’ nor ‘Washington’ but ‘the Persian Gulf’, adding the Persian Gulf is named after the Iranian nation, reports IRNA.

All the country's waterways in the north namely the Caspian Sea, are significant for Iranians; he said, adding that since the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea are connected to the international waters, they are of prime importance.

The Persian Gulf has been considered as one of the world's largest energy hubs, he said, noting it is an extremely vital and sensitive region.

The Persian Gulf belongs to Pthe Iranian nation and has always been and will always be the Persian Gulf, he underscored.

He further noted that all Iranians who reside in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf have always stood well against strangers and they are still standing well today.