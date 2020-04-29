Armenia Deputy PM participating in Eurasian Economic Commission Board session

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan is participating in the session of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission via video call.
The items on the agenda are the course of implementation of the activities for eliminating the obstacles in the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the results of implementation of the main directions for activities of the Eurasian Economic Union abroad in 2019 and implementation of the plan for shaping a common electric power market of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2019 and approval of the agenda for the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The draft decision of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the map for development of agricultural industry in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as increase of the role of the Eurasian Development Bank in the development and implementation of anti-crisis measures and measures for stabilization and the issue on lifting restrictions on export of sanitizers from the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed during the session.