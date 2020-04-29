Armenia justice ministry to be authorized to verbally send people to self-isolation

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Justice of Armenia has prepared new amendments to the legislative package submitted by the government. Deputy Minister of Justice Rafik Grigoryan said this during Wednesday’s National Assembly special sitting debates—in the second reading—on the package of bills on making amendments and additions to the country’s law on the state of emergency and related laws.
According to him, there are no radical changes in the bill, and they are merely “cosmetic.”
"In particular, we have added a constitutional provision, according to which the rights of citizens can be restricted to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country," Grigoryan explained. "A person’s rights to education have also been taken into account. A person has the right to education, but in the current situation, the education process can be carried out taking into account the current conditions. In this case, it's about the opportunity to get distance education."
The deputy minister noted that the wording on the right to free movement has been removed from the text. "However, a verbal order will be issued only if it will not be possible to say in writing," Grigoryan added.