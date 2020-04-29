Armenia Parliament expands health ministry's powers for restrictions on citizens' rights

The National Assembly of Armenia today unanimously voted in favor of making amendments to the Law on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and related laws in the second and final reading.
During the vote, 87 parliamentarians voted “in favor”, 16 voted “against” and 16 abstained from voting. By these amendments, citizens’ rights will be restricted in order to prvent the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia. For the time being, the right to personal freedom may be restricted by the written or verbal order of the authorities engaged in the implementation of measures concerning the state of emergency, but they must explain their decisions verbally or in writing and inform the person whose freedom they plan to restrict about the particular decision.