Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the MPs passed a number of changes to some current laws.

Thus, the parliament voted in the second—and final—reading in favor of the amendments to the law on the state budget for 2020, and which envisage doubling the budget deficit. A total of 101 parliamentarians supported these changes, whereas 17 deputies voted against them.

In addition, the parliamentarians adopted amendments to the labor code and related laws. During this vote, 107 deputies unanimously supported these changes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
