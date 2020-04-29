Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation, during which the course of implementation of capital programs in infrastructure and housing in Armenia was discussed.
The PM noted that capital programs are of special importance this year, and special diligence should be taken in the planned implementation of the relevant expenditures. "This year we are in a crisis, so our primary tool for coming out of the crisis is the effective implementation of capital expenditures," Pashinyan said, in particular. "In this regard, we really need to make capital expenditures with a special quality and amount."
The premier also recalled that most of the capital expenditures are made by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
And at the end of the consultation, the Prime Minister instructed those in attendance to carry out all the respective work thoroughly and within the set timeframes.