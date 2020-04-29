Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator

YEREVAN. – Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, made a post on her Facebook page, noting that no serviceman, officer, or employee of the Ministry of Defense system, including the Military Police, was involved in Tuesday’s incident in Gavar town.
"The information spread about the incident in Gavar town, that one of the dead is allegedly a Military Police investigator, does not correspond to reality," the spokesperson added in her statement.
It was reported that a shootout took place in Gavar yesterday between a group of young people from Gavar and some residents of Noratus village. As a result of the shootings, Zorik Paronikyan, allegedly an investigator of the Military Police, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital.
But some hours after the incident, the relatives of the dead entered the Gavar hospital, broke windows and doors, and stabbed two aforesaid wounded and one other person in the hospital room.
An investigation is underway within the framework of the initiated criminal case.
There are detainees, both in connection with the shootings and subsequent incidents.
Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens