Wednesday
April 29
Artsakh President-elect meets with Samvel Babayan, discusses possible cooperation
Artsakh President-elect meets with Samvel Babayan, discusses possible cooperation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Within the scope of political consultations, leader of the United Homeland Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Samvel Babayan today had a meeting with President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

As reported the United Homeland Party, during the meeting, the parties discussed the vision for Artsakh’s development, the prospect for compatibility of the plans presented by Babayan’s and Harutyunyan’s political parties and possible cooperation for implementation of programs and projects.

There will also be another stage of consultations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
