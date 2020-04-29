News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Dollar drops again in Armenia
Dollar drops again in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.52/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.11 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 520.57 (down by AMD 1.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 595.47 (down by AMD 3.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.51 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 233.49, AMD 26,078.5 and AMD 11,948.12, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party leader responds to Armenian MP
Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of...
 Armenia economy minister admits that there won't be economic growth
Armenia will record negative indicators starting from...
 Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures
Pashinyan chaired a consultation, during which the course of implementation of capital programs in infrastructure and housing in the country was discussed…
 Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit
The National Assembly passed a number of changes to some current laws…
 Armenia government does not have AMD 100bn to distribute to people, ruling bloc MP says
It is obvious that the situation is unpredictable, so it is necessary to give the executive power the chance to redistribute the state budget…
 Armenia finance minister: Distributing funds to all residents is not unjustified
As far as the unused funds of the treasury are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos