Updates on Armenian Gavar incident, COVID-19 situation in Armenia, 29.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 29.04.2020:

· The criminal cases on the murder of two people and the infliction of gunshot wounds on four people, as well as on the mass clashes by a group of people in Gavar town have been accepted into proceedings, Investigative Committee reported.

Five people have been detained in this regard.

In the meantime, Armenia’s health minister Arsen Torosyan visited the Gavar MC to see the wounded.

Torosyan noted that the injuries of some of the wounded were life-threatening.

According to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.

· At the request of the Georgian side, Armenia will open its land border for three days for Georgian citizens wishing to return to their homeland from Europe, News-Georgia news agency reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

In particular, on May 1, 8, and 15, the aforesaid Georgian nationals will have the opportunity to fly to Yerevan from Europe via Minsk and then will travel to Georgia by buses provided by the MFA.

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,932 in Armenia, no new deaths have been recorded.

According to the latest data, 900 COVID-19 patients—34 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 30 others have died in Armenia from the disease.

· The plane that was en route from Armenia to Afghanistan has been detained in Russia and a consignment of smuggled cigarettes on board have been seized.

Forty tons, or 2,700 boxes, of cigarettes with Armenian excise duty labels were confiscated from a plane, and the latter’s flight had originated from Yerevan. The approximate market value of this cargo is more than 300 million rubles.

The plane, with all its contents, will remain in Russia’s Krasnodar during the investigation.