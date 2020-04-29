66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia reports that another three people have recovered from the coronavirus.

“Currently, 66 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 62 of them are residents of Shirak Province. Besides the 62 patients, 18 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital, 13 have recovered and 3 have died.

Currently, isolation and self-isolation are indicated for 292 citizens.

Since March 1, 785 samples have been taken at clinics and hospitals of the province and the regional center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”