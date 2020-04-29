News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri
66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia reports that another three people have recovered from the coronavirus.

“Currently, 66 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 62 of them are residents of Shirak Province. Besides the 62 patients, 18 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital, 13 have recovered and 3 have died.

Currently, isolation and self-isolation are indicated for 292 citizens.

Since March 1, 785 samples have been taken at clinics and hospitals of the province and the regional center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, EU Special Representative discuss fight against COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
During the meeting, the parties also touched...
 Economist: Armenian government's resources inefficient and inadequate
According to the economist, it is hard to make...
 Chinese official accuses Trump of wasting weeks without reacting to the coronavirus pandemic
"On Jan. 23 when Wuhan went under lockdown, the United States reported only one confirmed case...
 Pompeo continues to blame China for pandemic
Pompeo said that China knows that a viral outbreak has occurred in this country, and uses classic communist misinformation to shift the focus...
 Beijing authorities to reduce emergency response level
Beijing’s decision to lower its emergency response comes on the same day...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor reports 2 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos