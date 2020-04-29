66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri

Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker

Dollar drops again in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader responds to Armenian MP

Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator

Armenia economy minister admits that there won't be economic growth

Artsakh President-elect meets with Samvel Babayan, discusses possible cooperation

Samtskhe-Javakhk reports 4 COVID-19 cases

Armenia PM: Our primary tool for coming out of crisis is effective implementation of capital expenditures

Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'

France to tighten restrictions for foreign investments

Oil producers taking extreme measures

Armenia legislature votes in favor of almost doubling state budget deficit

Armenian political scientist recalls events of past two years in Armenia

East StratCom Taskforce head speaks on disinformation messages from pro-Kremlin sources on COVID-19

Armenia government does not have AMD 100bn to distribute to people, ruling bloc MP says

Armenia Parliament expands health ministry's powers for restrictions on citizens' rights

Armenia justice ministry to be authorized to verbally send people to self-isolation

EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'

Armenia ex-National Security Service director: Police don't exist as law-enforcement authority

Armenia finance minister: Distributing funds to all residents is not unjustified

5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)

Amnesty International: Azerbaijan steps up crackdown on dissent using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse

Armenia Deputy PM participating in Eurasian Economic Commission Board session

Armenia authorities plan to pay budget deficit through new loans

Armenia lifer is released from prison

Trump: US has 1 mln COVID-19 cases as its testing is better than any other country in world

Armenia PM signs new decision

Armenia health minister visits Gavar town hospital that was attacked

About 73,000 square meters subject to dismantling or demolition on shores of Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Erdogan sends letter to Trump

Police still on duty at hospital of Armenia’s Gavar

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of baby boy

Government will not try to review state budget expenditures at its discretion, Armenia official assures

Armenia PM congratulates Israel colleague on Independence Day anniversary

Armenia Police spokesperson on incident in Gavar: No one was killed in hospital

US Vice President on not wearing mask while visiting clinic in Minnesota

Armenia to open land border for Georgia citizens for 3 days

Media Initiative: Armenian ministry of justice fails

WSJ: Boeing faces large fine for poor quality control during assembly of 737 MAX

Armenia plane detained in Russia

Media Advocate: Armenian PM's spokesperson continues to go beyond her powers

2 more deaths in Armenia in recent days when coronavirus was confirmed

Armenia parliament continues special sitting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,932 in Armenia

World oil prices on the rise

Joe Biden wins Ohio primary for US presidential race

Grand Master of Sovereign Military Order of Malta dies aged 76

Newspaper: 200 medical workers of Yerevan hospital are isolated for COVID-19

Newspaper: Armenia Ministry of Agriculture to be reinstated?

Newspaper: Armenia’s largest state hospital to be sold?

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's visit to parliament changes "situation"

Vendetta in Armenia's Gavar, relatives of victim enter hospital and slit throats of wounded citizens

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker apologizes to citizens for incident in parliament today

Armenian ruling party's MP on debate between opposition MP and deputy speaker

Armenian opposition MP to ruling party: Respect Nikol Pashinyan's work

Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4

Turkish government intends to open economy in late May

Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions

Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency

Armenia Deputy PM has video call with heads of representations of international financial institutions

Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May

Armenian PM's spokesperson responds to Armenia 3rd President's Office

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours

Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year

Armenian ruling party's MPs support bill to restrict civil liberties

Armenia Parliament passes law favoring citizens who work remotely

Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation lifts restrictions on movement in villages of Martuni region

Office of Armenia 3rd President issues statement on Armenian PM's spokesperson's Facebook post

Armenian FM has phone call with German counterpart

Armenia deputy governor: COVID-19 patient from Goris is 68-year-old woman, 30 are isolated

Bright Armenia Party leader: A lot of jobs might be closed in the country in May

COVID-19 death toll in Armenia reaches 30, Armenian ex-president Kocharyan taken to hospital, 28.04.20 digest

Armenian PM and Iranian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian health minister: Growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 3-5%

Protests may spread from Tripoli to Beirut, Armenian community is not involved in actions

Journalist: 3 Armenian community representatives die of COVID-19 in Lebanon

9 CoE representatives infected with COVID-19

Egypt extends state of emergency for 3 more months

Iran President blames US for tightening sanctions during pandemic

Australia MPs pledge to continue support for country's recognition of Armenian genocide

Lebanese servicemen throw tear gas grenades at demonstrators

Russian FM calls on launching BRICS mechanism to develop vaccine quickly

Armenia ex-official: Nikol Pashinyan is keeping silent after Lavrov's statement

ABC: US authorities consider Zoom vulnerable to hackers

Restrictions on entry to and exit from Armenia’s Vardenis community are extended until May 3

Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Government is trying to redistribute state budget funds on its own

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on opposition MP's statement

Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia

Armenian MP: Citizens must pay their utility bills

Lawsuit of Armenian ex-culture minister against filmmaker is in court

Director of Yerevan's Moscow Cinema dies

Police, rescuers prevent citizen from jumping off Yerevan bridge

Charter flight from Kyiv heading to Yerevan with 144 Armenian citizens on board

Armenia activist: I can no longer take PM Nikol Pashinyan the person seriously

Pentagon officially releases 3 UFO videos

Armenian MP on campaign against Catholicos of All Armenians

Protester killed in Lebanon