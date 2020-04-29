Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker

Independent Member of Parliament Arman Babajanyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan was attacked a short while ago. We all need to come to our senses. We can’t go on like this. I talked to Alen on the phone. I have reported the incident to Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan,” he stated.
Earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of another member of the Union Artur Danielyan and wrote the following: “Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”