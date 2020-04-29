News
Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker
Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Independent Member of Parliament Arman Babajanyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan was attacked a short while ago. We all need to come to our senses. We can’t go on like this. I talked to Alen on the phone. I have reported the incident to Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan,” he stated.

Earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of another member of the Union Artur Danielyan and wrote the following: “Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
