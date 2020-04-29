US GDP down 4.8%

In the first quarter of this year, the US GDP fell by 4.8% in annual terms, the first estimate showed.
Economists have no doubt that this is not a one-time failure, and a half-year recession is guaranteed for the American economy, BBC reported.
After all, the main damage from quarantine will occur just in the second quarter - April, May, and June. Its results will be announced at the height of the election campaign for the November presidential election, in which Donald Trump expects to be re-elected for a second term. Until now, his main card was a strong economy.
The US is not alone in its suffering. The third world economy - the Chinese one - dried up in the first quarter by 6.8% after almost 50 years of growth at a rate of up to 15% per year. And the second-largest economy in the world - the EU - expects an even more significant recession.