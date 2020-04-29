Japanese PM does not rule out re-postponement of Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has thrown further doubt on next year's Olympics, The Daily Mail reported.
According to him, it will be 'impossible' to hold the Games unless coronavirus is 'contained'.
'We must brace for a protracted battle against the pandemic. It would be impossible to hold the Games in a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained.
'The Olympic Games must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games.'
The 2020 Olympic Games were postponed to July 23, 2021, due to a pandemic.