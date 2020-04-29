Pompeo says no sign of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The US does not know where the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is.
Kim Jong-un has not appeared in public for several weeks, which gave rise to rumors about his poor health and death. Pyongyang does not respond to these rumors. Local media report on the routine activities of the country's leader.
“We haven’t seen him. We don’t have any information to report today, we’re watching it closely,” Pompeo told Fox News after being asked about conflicting reports about Kim’s health.
According to Pompeo, the United States is also monitoring the situation in North Korea, given the risk associated with coronavirus, Reuters reported.
“There is a real risk that there will be a famine, a food shortage, inside of North Korea too,” he added. “We’re watching each of those things closely, as they have a real impact on our mission set, which to ultimately denuclearize North Korea.”