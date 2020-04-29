News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Economist: Armenian government's resources inefficient and inadequate
Economist: Armenian government's resources inefficient and inadequate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, economist Vardan Bostanjyan said the government’s resources are inefficient and inadequate and added that the new authorities haven’t been able to achieve major results over the past two years.

“As far as the measures for support are concerned, they could have been more effective. Based on the statistics, there are very few beneficiaries of the social support programs. Per diem workers are in the most complicated situation,” the economic explained.

According to the economist, it is hard to make predictions based on economic indicators since the uncertainty and incompetent management can’t allow one to conduct an adequate analysis, but the government still predicts a 2% economic growth.

“The government’s idea of increasing capital expenditures is not a bad idea, but it’s actually not easy,” the economist added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, EU Special Representative discuss fight against COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
During the meeting, the parties also touched...
 Chinese official accuses Trump of wasting weeks without reacting to the coronavirus pandemic
"On Jan. 23 when Wuhan went under lockdown, the United States reported only one confirmed case...
 Pompeo continues to blame China for pandemic
Pompeo said that China knows that a viral outbreak has occurred in this country, and uses classic communist misinformation to shift the focus...
 Beijing authorities to reduce emergency response level
Beijing’s decision to lower its emergency response comes on the same day...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor reports 2 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia...
 66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at infection hospital in Armenia's Gyumri
The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos