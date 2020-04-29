Azerbaijani Armed Forces use mortars on Artsakh border

Azerbaijani Armed Forces used mortars on the border with Artsakh, Artsakh MOD reported.
Incidents involving 60 mm mortars have been recorded on Wednesday in the eastern direction. As a result of the shelling from the Artsakh side, there are no losses.
As a result of the response of the Artsakh Armed Forces, the opponent’s activity was suppressed. The Artsakh MOD notes that this is the first case of the use of mortars by the Azerbaijani armed forces since June 2019.
According to the report, during the day violations of the ceasefire regime using small arms were recorded in different parts of the contact line. Currently, the situation on the contact line is calm.