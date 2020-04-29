Armenian union member at medical center, two accompanying persons apprehended

Member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan was transferred to Erebuni Medical Center after his incident with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, as reported human rights activist Ruben Melikyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The two people who were with Artur Danielyan were apprehended and taken to the central police station,” Ruben Melikyan said, adding that police officers apprehended Artur Danielyan on the way to the medical center and transferred him to the medical center at their initiative. According to the human rights activist, Danielyan needs to undergo a surgery.
As reported earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of Artur Danielyan and wrote the following:
“Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”
In his turn, independent MP Arman Babajanyan wrote on his Facebook page that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had been attacked.