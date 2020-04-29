Pompeo continues to blame China for pandemic

China continues to pose a threat to peace by hiding information about the origin of the coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.
The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for telling the world how this pandemic came out of China and spread throughout the world, he said noting that America must hold them accountable.
Pompeo said that China knows that a viral outbreak has occurred in this country, and uses classic communist misinformation to shift the focus.
According to him, he is glad that Australia and other countries are joining the US and are demanding an investigation.