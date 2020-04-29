Azatutyun Radio: Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on incident with union member

During a conversation with Azatutyun Radio, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan shared information about his incident with member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan. “It was Artur Danielyan who was most probably with two members of the Adekvad Union whom I recognize by their faces. While I was walking, I heard sexual blasphemy, after which we started beating each other up, I probably damaged his nose, my nose was damaged a little as well, but I’m fine,” he said, adding that the two people accompanying Danielyan had tried to stop them from beating each other up.
Asked if he had called the police, Simonyan said he was at the police station.
As reported earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of Artur Danielyan and wrote the following:
“Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”
In his turn, independent MP Arman Babajanyan wrote on his Facebook page that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had been attacked.