Armenian village head on events that took place in Gavar town yesterday

According to head of Noratus village Murad Harutyunyan, nearly 15 residents of Noratus and Gavar town were arrested, and some people were detained and taken from Yerevan. This is what Harutyunyan told reporters today, touching upon the murders that took place in Gavar yesterday, reports 168.am.

“Only the people who were in a dispute can say what the reason for the dispute was. I was in the village during the incident and found out about it in the evening. I went to the hospital, but everything was out of control there,” he said.

Asked if there is a fear that this may continue, the head of the village said it can’t continue after this. Touching upon the statement by governor of Gegharkunik Province Gnel Sanosyan that nearly 500 citizens entered the hospital in Gavar, Harutyunyan said there were many people from different places.

Yesterday, young people of Gavar town and Noratus village were involved in a shooting in Gavar. As a result of the shootings, an investigator and resident of Noratus village received lethal firearm injuries. Another four citizens also received injuries. Two of them were transferred to a hospital in Yerevan, and the other two were transferred to a hospital in Gavar. However, this was followed by a vendetta amid the presence of Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan, and the police weren’t able to keep the situation under control. Persons with knives entered the hospital in Gavar, slit the throat of the two wounded persons at the hospital and beat one person. After that, they left the hospital, and the police weren’t able to prevent the crime and detain the criminals.

Preliminary investigation continues, and 15 people are detained under the case in regard to the shootings and the events that followed.