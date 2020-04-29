Armenia's Prosecutor General and Investigative Committee chairman on Russia's 'black list'

Politik.am’s sources that are insiders of the Russian authorities have reported that the authorities have decided to apply sanctions against the judges of Armenia who are involved in the trials with a political background, writes Politik.am.

“According to our source, Russian law-enforcement authorities will be keeping an eye on the judges’ cash flows in Russia. The money transfers might be frozen, and there might also be sanctions against the assets of such judges in the territory of Russia. Their entry into Russia might also be prohibited.

According to the same sources, some judges have made it clear to the Armenian circles that are close with the Russian authorities that they are compelled to fulfill political orders for certain cases since the heads of law-enforcement authorities are holding it against them.

There are also names of heads of law-enforcement authorities in the ‘black list’ of the Russian authorities, and among them are Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan. Politik.am had previously reported that President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan is also on the ‘black list’.

Let us also note that the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, which is close with the Russian authorities, had prepared a special article devoted to the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and referred to it as political persecution. This, in essence, is the evaluation of Russian officials of the trial and, in some sense, a warning before setting sanctions against the people on the ‘black list’.”