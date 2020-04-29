Police detain another 10 people under case of shootings in Armenia's Gavar

Police have detained another 10 people under the case of the armed incident that took place in the city of Gavar, and there are a total of 15 detainees, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Investigators continue to carry out large-scale investigative and other procedural actions and operational intelligence measures to ascertain the circumstances behind the murder of two citizens and the cause of firearm injuries that four others received in the city of Gavar, as well as the mass disturbances carried out by group of people through violence and by damaging property.
As reported earlier, according to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.
Criminal cases have been instituted under several articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and a decision has been taken to combine the criminal cases under one case. Currently, 15 people are detained on suspicion of participating in mass disturbances. Preliminary investigation is underway.