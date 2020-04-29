Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker at Nairi Medical Center, Ombudsman's rapid reaction group pays visit

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, a rapid reaction group has been sent to Nairi Medical Center to visit Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
Today, member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan beat each other up, after which Artur Danielyan was transferred to Erebuni Medical Center.
The Office of the Human Rights Defender sent a rapid reaction group to visit Artur Danielyan and the two people accompanying him who are at the central police station.
As reported earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of Artur Danielyan and wrote the following:
“Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”
In his turn, independent MP Arman Babajanyan wrote on his Facebook page that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had been attacked.