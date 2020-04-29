ArmLur.am releases video of scenes from tragic incident that took place in Armenia's Gavar

ArmLur.am has scenes form the tragic incident that took place in the Armenian city of Gavar yesterday at its disposal. The scenes show five male drivers stopping at a street, coming out of their cars and disputing, after which three other drivers stop near them and start shooting. Afterwards, a couple of them fall to the ground and others are killed, and others sit in their cars and drive away. One of the young men continues to fire gunshots. While this was going on, many escape or try to hide behind the cars. After a long dispute, many leave, and only the deceased and three cars are seen at the scene of the incident.