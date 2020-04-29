News
Wednesday
April 29
Armenia FM, EU Special Representative discuss fight against COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone call with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The interlocutors discussed the challenges conditioned by the spread of the coronavirus and the steps aimed at solving them and touched upon the latest developments in the region. In the context of the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of the fact that the elections were held in line with democratic standards.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the teleconference of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbajian that was held on April 21 through the mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and that led to the adoption of a five-party declaration.

In regard to this, the parties particularly underlined the need to take actions for unconditional maintenance and strengthening of the ceasefire regime amid the global fight against the novel coronavirus.
