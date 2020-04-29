Armenian union member checked out of medical center, files report against deputy parliamentary speaker

Member of Adekvad Union Artur Danielyan has reported a crime to the Prosecutor General of Armenia to deprive Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan of parliamentary immunity. This is what Danielyan’s attorney Tigran Atanesyan told reporters.
He informed that there hasn’t been any criminal case instituted in relation to the fight between Artur Danielyan and Alen Simonyan yet. “Mr. Danielyan was taken to the central police station and was transferred to Erebuni Medical Center. At this moment, Mr. Danielyan is going home. He has filed a report against the deputy parliamentary speaker. We hope for an objective investigation and that the Prosecutor General demands depriving Mr. Simonyan from parliamentary immunity,” he said.
Alen Simonyan is currently at Nairi Medical Center.
As reported earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of Adekvad Union, posted on his Facebook page a photo of Artur Danielyan and wrote the following:
“Alen Simonyan attacked Artur Danielyan, who was walking on the street.”
In his turn, independent MP Arman Babajanyan wrote on his Facebook page that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had been attacked.