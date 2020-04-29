2 of men who received injuries in Armenia's Gavar are in critical but stable condition

Two of the men who received firearm injuries after the shooting in Gavar town yesterday are currently at Armenia Medical Center in Yerevan.
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the medical center’s general director for surgeries informed that the men are in the reanimation unit and their condition is critical but stable.
Yesterday, young people of Gavar town and Noratus village were involved in a shooting in Gavar. As a result of the shootings, an investigator and resident of Noratus village received lethal firearm injuries. Another four citizens also received injuries. Two of them were transferred to a hospital in Yerevan, and the other two were transferred to a hospital in Gavar.
However, this was followed by a vendetta amid the presence of Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan, and the police weren’t able to keep the situation under control. Persons with knives entered the hospital in Gavar, slit the throat of the two wounded persons at the hospital and beat one person. After that, they left the hospital, and the police weren’t able to prevent the crime and detain the criminals.
Preliminary investigation continues, and 15 people are detained under the case in regard to the shootings and the events that followed.