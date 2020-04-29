Armenia Embassy in Russia: Flights won't be free of charge

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued the following statement:
“In response to several inquiries from citizens, the Embassy of Armenia in Russia informs that it continues to make efforts to solve the problems of thousands of citizens who are in a difficult situation.
Currently, the Embassy is working on organizing flights and helping provide citizens with shelter, food and first necessity items, etc.
As you know, as a result of seven charter flights carried out in April, hundreds of citizens were able to return to Armenia free of charge and thanks to Armenian benefactors and supporting organizations.
Simultaneously, the Embassy deems it necessary to state that the organized flights require not only extensive efforts, but also tremendous amounts of funding.
Based on the aforementioned, the Embassy informs that it will have the opportunity to support only a limited number of citizens in extremely difficult situation with the support of benefactors and charitable organizations for the next flights, which citizens will be informed about.
The Embassy asks all applicants to understand the situation and take into consideration the fact that the flights won’t be free of charge.”