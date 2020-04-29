Political scientist: Armenia PM using all options to intensify situation in country

The Prime Minister of Armenia, that is, the person holding the office of Prime Minister was talking about self-righteousness a couple of days ago, and it’s no surprise that some people have started paying heed to the Prime Minister’s calls. I believe what happened in Gavar yesterday and the incident between Artur Danielyan and Alen Simonyan today are simply the public’s response to Nikol Pashinyan’s statements. This is what ex-executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, political scientist Ara Vardanyan declared today.
According to him, Nikol Pashinyan is using all possible options to try to intensify the situation.
“He realizes that the public is already discontent with his governance. The country is in a rather difficult economic situation, and instead of setting aside all political disagreements and helping the country advance, the government and authorities are busy solving problems with individuals.”
According to him, Armenia has one key objective, and that is the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“Right from the start, it was clear that these authorities were brought to power to worsen relations with Russia and provide a solution to the Artsakh issue that won’t favor Armenians. As we have seen over the past year, the authorities are progressing. The relations with Russia are historically the worst, and we all saw that the authorities are negotiating over the phased approach to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and I consider this devastating for Artsakh,” Ara Vardanyan said.